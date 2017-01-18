 Lady Panthers win 40-39 on Jan. 17 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Lady Panthers win 40-39 on Jan. 17

Middle Park High School Girlâs Varsity Basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17 was a very close game with several lead changes. Middle Parkâs # 25, Kiera Barr hits the go ahead layup with less than a minute remaining. The Lady Panthers hang on to win 40 to 39.

