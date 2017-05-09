Middle Park baseball ends less-than-stellar season | SkyHiNews.com

Editor's Note: The Panthers' final game against Bruce Randolph was played Tuesday after print deadline for Sky-Hi News.

The season is over for the Middle Park High School Baseball team, who ended the year with a disappointing 6-12 record and finished seventh in the Frontier League.

It was a tale of two seasons for the Panthers who started the season slow, winning only one of their first nine games.

Middle Park heated up for the second half of the season by rattling off five wins in six games before hitting a three-game skid to finish off the year.

While flashes of great baseball could be seen throughout the season, the Panthers were plagued by inconsistency on both sides of the ball. The offense exploded for double-digit runs on four occasions during the short season, but lacked timely hitting for the most part, failing to score more than two runs in seven of their contests.

Pitching depth was also an issue for Middle Park as the staff turned in an ugly 8.00 ERA, allowing 120 earned runs in just 105 innings.

The silver lining on the less-than-stellar season is a solid core of young, talented players who should help the team rebound next season.

Headlining this group is freshman Jacob Smith who is a threat with the bat and on the mound. Jacob Smith hit .325 on the season, and excelled in pitching. He accumulated a 3.68 ERA in 19 innings, with an impressive 21:7 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Also turning in great seasons were sophomores Beale Smith and Turner Bjerkin. Beale Smith finished the season with a .471/.571/.470 slash line, all of which are team-leading for players who played more than half the games. Bjerkin hit .381 to go along with 10 runs, 10 RBI's, and a team leading 15 stolen bases.