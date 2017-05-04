Middle Park baseball routs Sheridan, 17-3 | SkyHiNews.com

The offense clicked on Wednesday afternoon for the Middle Park Panthers as they knocked a season high 17 runs across the plate to defeat the Sheridan Rams on the road. The win brings Middle Park to 5-9 on the season.

The Panthers rebounded in a big way after a disappointing shutout loss to Bennett last week, on the back of a strong pitching performance from Middle Park sophomore Ben Kuhnel.

Kuhnel threw five innings of two run ball, allowing four hits and striking out five. This is the second sparkling outing in a row for Kuhnel who has allowed just three runs over 12 innings in his last two games. Senior T.J. Lange also added two innings, allowing one run and striking out one.

But hitting was the big story on Wednesday.

Eight Panthers combined for 11 hits in to go along with seven walks in the win as the bases were crowded for most of the afternoon. Most impressive was senior Colton Romero who notched two hits, two runs and three runs batted in on the day. Romero leads the team with seven RBI's on the season.

Sophomore Beale Smith and freshman Jacob Smith also turned in noteworthy performances. Beale Smith recorded two runs and an RBI in a 2-2 performance that raised his average to .500 in a small 10 at bat sample size this season. Jacob Smith went 2-4 with a double, a run, and two RBI's.

The Panthers played Estes Park on Thursday after Sky-Hi News went to press. Next for Middle Park is a noon game today against Sterling High school.