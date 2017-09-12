Middle Park football drops to 1-2

The Middle Park Panthers football team fell to The Academy Wildcats 47-27 this weekend, dropping to 1-2 on the year.

The Panthers led 19-12 at half, but were unable to hold on as the Wildcats steam rolled them to the tune of 35 points in the second half.

Senior quarterback Boston Gleich completed 14 of 23 passes for 227 yards, adding two touchdowns and two interceptions, but the Panthers weren't able to establish their typically dangerous run game.

Coming into the game the Panthers were averaging 268 rush yards per game, but were held to just 63 in this contest. Star running back Blake Weimer rushed for 35 yards on 11 attempts, stifled to just 3.2 yards per carry. Senior Cole Walker carried four times for 28 yards and a touchdown.

The story of the game, however, was Middle Park's inability to stop The Academy's ground attack. The Wildcats rushed for 372 yards and five touchdowns in the game. Senior Cameron Doerfler gashed the Panthers for 147 yards on nine carries and a touchdown, one of three Wildcats to rush for at least 95 yards.

Senior Sam Colley led Panthers receivers with 86 yards on three catches and a touchdown. Colley also passed for a touchdown on two attempts. Juniors Beale Smith and Ben Kuhnel both caught touchdown passes.

Recommended Stories For You

The Panthers will look to turn things around when they play the University Bulldogs at home on Sept. 22.