Middle Park High School mountain bike team seeks coach | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The Grand County high school mountain bike team wrapped up their first season in the fall of 2016, and now they are looking for a coach.

The team’s previous coach has moved out of the county, and now the athletes need someone from the Mountain Bike Capital to step up and lead the team to more successful seasons.

The team consists of the high school athletes that compete in races around the state and a Middle School development program. The Middle School team does not compete, but acts as a training program to prepare for high school competitions.

The team is looking for a head coach and possibly an assistant coach for the upcoming season.

The team’s ideal candidate is an inspirational mentor with competitive mountain biking experience. They need a highly motivated and responsible athlete with the ability to lead the high school team through a successful season. Coaching experience is required and knowledge of local trail systems is preferred. The candidate must be able to pass a background check and pre-employment drug screen.

The job is part-time from June 15 – Nov. 1. If interested, send a letter of interest, resume, and two professional references to MPMTBTeam@gmail.com. Applications are accepted until Feb. 15.