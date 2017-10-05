Middle Park runners finish mid-pack at Moffat County invite

Middle Park High's endurance athletes back back on the trail last weekend with a cross country meet held in Craig.

The Moffat County Invitational got underway Saturday, hosted by the Moffat County Bulldogs. East Grand sent five female runners, who competed alongside 73 other high school girls, and seven male runners, who took to the course with in a boy's field that included 96 total boys. Saturday saw a solid effort from the Panther runners with both the boys and girls team finishing mid pack and taking home sixth place team finishes, out of 11 competing teams.

"This was a good meet for us," Scott Hicks, head cross country coach for Middle Park, said. "We saw some of the regional competition, and while we did not match up with them well at this meet, I am confident we can be in the mix at regionals if we are healthy, focused, and running well."

The lady Panthers ran in a pretty close pack over the weekend with four of the five lady Panthers finishing within 10 places of each other. Junior Elizabeth Barker was Middle Park's leading female runner. Barker finished 25th individually, completing the course in 23:38. Senior Raelee Granger finished just three spots behind Barker in 28th place after posting a time of 24:10.

The Panthers will now be focusing their training efforts and attention on this Saturday's Frontier League Championships.