MPHS basketball update; Ehlert becomes Middle Park’s all time leading scorer | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Middle Park High School boy’s and girl’ s C teams have basketball game at West Grand tonight, January 30 at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Both boy’s and girl’s basketball teams play Lake County tomorrow, January 31. Both JV teams play at 4 p.m., the boy’s C team and girl’s Varsity play at 5:30 p.m., and the girl’s C team and boys Varsity play at 7 p.m.

On Friday, February 3 both teams play at home against Sheridan. The JV teams play at 4 p.m., girl’s Varsity play at 5:30, and boy’s Varsity plays at 7 p.m..

Saturday both boy’s and girl’s play away at The Academy. The girl’s C team and boy’s Varsity play at 5 p.m., both girl’s and boy’s JV play at 2 p.m., and Varsity girls and C team boys play.

The record for the girl’s Varsity team is 9-3 with a 4-game win streak. Leading scorers are Haley Weimer with PPG of 9.8 and Kiera Barr with 7.0. Leading re-bounders are Haley Weimer with an RPG of 6.4, Kiera Barr with 6.0, Linneya Gardner with 5.5, and Claire Luque with 5.2. Haley Weimer leads with assists per game as 3.3. Last week the girls team beat Platte Canyon 49-25 and beat Bruce Randolph 46-14.

The record for the boy’s Varsity team is 3-9. The top scorers are Jordan Ehlert at 20.3 PPG. Ehlert also just became Middle Park’s all time leading scorer. Ehlert is also averaging 3.2 assists per game. Nojus Bilevicius is at 13.5 PPG and 6.8 RPG and 1.3 BPG (blocks per game). Davis Lovato is at 9.6 PPG. Other pertinent stats include Mitch Gardner who just returned from injury and is averaging 7 RPG from their last two victories. Ben Kuhnel had 14 rebounds in their comeback victory over Platte Canyon.