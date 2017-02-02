MPHS Nordic skiers place well on Jan. 7 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Middle Park High School hosted its first Nordic classic meet of the season at Snow Mountain Ranch on Saturday, January 7. The event was held in conjunction with the Snow Mountain Ranch Classic race so was attended by participants of all ages and abilities. MPHS had 11 boys and 11 girls participating against 11 other high schools. The men placed third overall while the women came in 7th, just narrowly missing the teams above them by a few points.

MPHS had three boys in the top ten, with Theo Loo placing 5th, Elliot Shaw 9th, and Sebastian Brower 10th. Rounding out the men’s’ roster for the team were Aidan Carver, Eric Berry, Liam Fuqua, Jensen Hill, Vinny Troccoli, Isaiah Callarman, Kimo Sullivan, and Aaron Sanders, all finishing in the top 65 percent of the 110 contenders.

For the girls, Emily Jensen finished 11th overall, followed by Sage Michel at 17th and Lizzie Barker at 37th. Also competing for the women were Katelyn Cimino, Darby Howard, MacKenzie Deplata, Alyssa Petersen, Lisa McClain, Jesse Hoyta, Selena Stoncius, and Ryleigh Sutcliffe, all finishing strong in their field of 103 racers.

Head coach Travis Fuqua and Assistant coach Dave Cleveland are enthusiastic about the team’s prospects, noting a depth with athletes participating across all four grades and at all levels of performance. The team heads to the Tennessee Pass Nordic Center just outside Leadville this next Saturday for the first skate ski race of the season. Wish them luck!