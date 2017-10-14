Mustangs complete third straight shutout in win over Rangely

The West Grand Mustangs continue to assert their dominance over the rest of the Northwest League, improving to a perfect 7-0 after a 46-0 stomping of the Rangely Panthers on Friday night. The win moves West Grand to the third ranked 8-man team in the state.

Senior Quarterback Brady Gore didn't have a busy night passing the ball, but was extremely productive with the opportunities he had. He went 3 for 4 for 113 yards and two touchdowns, all to Senior Wide Receiver Luke Mogck. Gore ended the game with a 156.3 passer rating, just shy of a perfect 158.3.

As usual the Mustangs' rushing attack led the charge against the Panthers, racking up 173 yards on the ground. Junior Running back Hugh Wheatley carried ten times for 94 yards, while Sophomore Junior Fletes added 38 yards on five carries and a touchdown.

As the offense rolls, the defense continues to embarrass their opponents. Senior Josh O'Hotto had an enormous night, tallying 19 tackles and two sacks. Junior Luis Dominguez and Sophomore Marcus Sanchez both had an interception, while Juniors Marcos Ramirez and Austin Stauffer each added a sack.

The game is even more impressive in the context of the rest of the season. The Mustangs have shutout their last three opponents, and are allowing an unprecedented two points per game. Meanwhile the offense has failed to score less than 40 points in any contest, averaging 48 points per game.

The West Grand juggernaut will look to close out a perfect regular season with two tough opponents in the 5-2 Soroco Rams and 5-1 Gilpin County Eagles. The Mustangs go on the road to take on the Rams on Oct. 19, before returning home for the final game of the season.