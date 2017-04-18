Middle Park Panther baseball season hits halfway mark | SkyHiNews.com

The 2017 spring high school baseball season is halfway over today, April 19, as the Middle Park Panthers look to take on the KIPP Denver Collegiate Tigers at home in Granby this afternoon.

Today's game marks the 10th for the Panthers this year and the midway point of their 20-game regular season. Today will be the Panthers' third home game of its 2017 spring baseball schedule, which was heavily weighted towards road games early in the year.

The Panthers head into today's game coming off a trio of contests over the past seven days, including a pair of home games and an away game in Denver against the Bishop Machebeuf Buffaloes. The East Grand baseball team's first game last week was against the Clear Creek Golddiggers, held April 13.

The action got going right away with the Golddiggers sending in two runs during the top of the first. The Panthers responded in kind, and tallied one run on the scoreboard before moving into the second inning. Both teams held tight in the second with no additional runs scored. The third inning saw the boys from Evergreen push two additional runners home, bringing the score to 1-4 with Clear Creek leading.

The next three innings were a defensive battle as the Panthers kept the Golddiggers from scoring any additional runs but were unable to add to their own count. Clear Creek sent one additional runner home in the top of the seventh. The Golddiggers were able to put the Panthers away late in the game as they held the men of Middle Park scoreless in late innings. The final score was 1-5 Clear Creek.

Saturday morning's home game against the Jefferson Saints was a closely fought contest. The Saints got things going in the first inning with a pair of runs that went unanswered by the Panthers. Both the Panthers and the Saints went scoreless in the second inning.

The bats were hot for both teams during the third inning. The Saints sent three runners home during the top of the third and the Panthers responded with two runs of their own. Both teams went scoreless in the fourth inning and the fifth inning saw the Panthers rally slightly, preventing any additional runs from the Saints while putting two more points up on the scoreboard, bringing the total score to 4-5 Jefferson.

The Panthers continued their late game rally in the sixth notching one additional run and bringing the scoreboard to an even tally at 5-5. The boys from Jefferson had the Panthers pitcher's number in the seventh and scored three additional runs that went unanswered by the boys from East Grand. The game ended with a 5-8 score in favor of the Saints.

The action continued Monday as the Panthers headed down to Machebeuf Baseball Field in Denver to take on the Bishop Machebeuf Buffaloes. It was a tough Monday for the scrappy Panthers. Things started off well for the boys, scoring one run in the top of the first inning while keeping things competitive by holding the Buffs to three.

Neither team added additional runs in the second inning. Things started to turn in the third though as the Panthers added no additional points and the Buffaloes scored three more runs. After scoring three more in the bottom of the fifth and two in the bottom of the sixth, the Panthers found themselves far behind as the Buffaloes secured the win 1-11.

After today's game against the Tigers, the men of Middle Park have a pair of games scheduled for Thursday, April 20, against the Moffat Cowboys and the Moffat County Bulldogs. Both games are scheduled as away games with the Moffat game set to begin at 11 a.m. and the Moffat County game set to begin at 4 p.m.