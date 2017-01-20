Rau: A weekend filled with Nordic skiing, racing | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Stagecoach Classic Race and Tour

This weekend is jammed packed with exciting races, tours and relays. The Stagecoach Classic Point-to-Point Race and Tour is Saturday Jan. 21 with both competitive racing and untimed tour available starting at Devil’s Thumb Ranch, through the old Idlewild trail system to Hideaway Park in Winter Park. This is the only time this winter that this system is connected and groomed for winter access. Twenty-some years ago, locals skied between the Idelwild Nordic Center which was just behind the current Winter Park Chamber of Commerce all the way to Devil’s Thumb Ranch. Various parts of the trail were sold off to landowners some that blocked access. Four years ago, Devil’s Thumb worked hard to acquire permission for an annual competitive race and noncompetitive tour on approximately the same route to commemorate this part of history. Come watch the racers or enjoy a noncompetitive ski yourself complete with aid stations, medical personnel en route and a post-race party at Hideaway Park. This is a classic style course with some narrow one-track sections and incredible scenery suitable for intermediate skiers of all ages. A portion of proceeds goes to Trout Unlimited. Call Devil’s Thumb Activity Center at 970-726-8231 for information or register at http://www.active.com/tabernash-co/winter-sports/skiing-races/stagecoach-classic-2017?int.

Grand Park Nordic Relay Festival

On Sunday, Jan. 22 join Grand Nordic and title sponsor, Grand Park for a day of fun and spectator-friendly Nordic relay racing for skiers of all ages and abilities as well as other events for racers and spectators alike. Try your hand at the Super-Size Snowball Throw or the Crazy Skier Photo Booth. All Relay participants receive a free day pass to the Grand Park Community Rec Center, discounts on Colorado Adventure Park tickets and a chance to win a Winter Park Season Pass. All proceeds will benefit junior Nordic skiing and racing in Grand County.

The Relays offer competitive, recreational, youth (14 and under) and adaptive categories where teams of two or three racers complete a total of six laps of a 1 km course. In a category of their own, kids teams of two to three kids (10 and under) complete a total of six laps of a 400-meter course. All races are freestyle meaning teams can choose classic, skate or a mixture of both styles. Expect fun obstacles. Costumes are encouraged!. Special prizes are offered for oldest and youngest teams, fastest family, best costumes and more. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the racing begins at 10 a.m. Wrap it all up with a mad Doggie Dash with top prize a big bag of Weruva dog food!

Go to our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/188775564865911/ for more information or Register at http://www.imathlete.com/events/EventOverview.aspx?fEID=39048. Teams can register day of the Relays for no additional charge. Location is on the Grand Park Nordic trails behind the Grand Park Community Rec Center in Fraser. The trails are free to the public and are right in the center of town – perfect for a lunchtime break or a quick ski before or after work.

Ranch2Ranch Nordic Trek

On Feb. 4, Grand Nordic presents the Fourth Annual Ranch2Ranch XC Ski Trek connecting Ski Granby Ranch to Snow Mountain Ranch. No timing is involved, just a fun Nordic or snowshoe trek dog-friendly (leash is required) for individuals and families, complete with aid stations and medical personnel. Trek proceeds benefit Grand Nordic ski programs for kids. Transportation is provided starting at 8:30 a.m. from Granby Ranch Montana Lot to Snow Mountain Ranch with registration from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. This year we have reversed the direction and will start at the Snow Mountain Ranch Nordic Center, ski out Audun and Just to Tim’s Tunnel going under US Highway 40 into the beautiful Fischer Creek valley and Granby Ranch. We’ll ski up the long gradual hill toward Val Moritz and take Traci’s Trail over to Rabbit Run and the High Road down to the Granby Ranch Base Lodge. A delicious BBQ is offered at the finish for a small fee at the base lodge Slopeside Dining Hall. This trail is open year-round and will give you a chance to explore more beautiful scenery in your own backyard. Call 970-887-0547 for more information or register online at http://www.grandnordic.org