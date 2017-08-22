SPORTS BRIEFS

Adult softball final league, tournament standings

The Granby Recreation Department has released the final results of the 2017 softball season. The results are:

Final League Standings:

Granby Bait N Tackle: 10 – 0

Ozzie's Underground: 6– 4

The Ditch Slap: 5 – 5

Java Lava Leftovers: 5 – 5

Acord Asphalt: 3 – 7

C Lazy U: 1 – 9

Final Tournament Standings:

Granby Bait N Tackle

Ditch Slap

C Lazy U

Ozzie's Underground

Acord Asphalt

Java Lava Leftovers

Granby Rec. to Sponsor Wolverine Mini Cheerleading program

Children age kindergarten through fifth grade can join the Granby Recreation Department and cheer coach Penny Cox for a fun and creative football cheerleading program.

Girls will learn cheers and dances to be performed at the Wolverine youth football games, and even an Middle Park High School game. Practices will be held on the grassy area, just south of the Middle Park High School football field on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Aug. 22 through early October, from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m.

The cost is $50, plus a $50 refundable uniform deposit. Attendance at all practices is not mandatory. Pre-registration is required.

For more information or to register, contact the Granby Recreation Department at 970-887-3961.