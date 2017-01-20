Weekend fishing report | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Lake Granby is frozen, again.

This time most of the slush is frozen, too.

This gives us 1-4 inches of good clear ice, 3-6 inches of water and 4-6 inches of frozen slush. The frozen slush is not considered good ice. There are still very large pockets of slush on the ice so be very careful.

Lake trout are fishing very well with Plain Jane or Leech flutter spoons fished to suspended fish. Tubes with sucker meat on the bottom or bait fished through out the water column. Rainbow and Brown trout are tight to the shorelines and will bite very well early.

Williams Fork Reservoir

Williams Fork Reservoir is fishing well for lake trout in the 14-17 inch range with a few larger fish being caught. Some folks are having luck finding the Rainbows but most anglers who want good action are targeting mackinaw in 35 to 70 feet of water. Tube jigs in the 3-4 inch range tipped with sucker meat seem to be the most popular bait to entice the lakers and have been producing well. A few pike are being caught, but action for them is spotty at best. The Kokanee have been tough to find, but relatively easy to catch on small brightly colored jigs if you can locate the school.– Tucker Bamford, Guide Fishing with Bernie

Grand Lake

Grand Lake has fishable Ice on most of the lake, use caution and check the ice often if venturing out, conditions vary lake wide. Fishing has been good close to shore for Rainbows and Browns, with the bite being best during the low light periods of the day. Lake trout less than 18” are being caught all over the lake and are active throughout the day. Might have to move often to stay on top of the lake trout, but a little work will pay dividends at the end of the day. Dan Shannon – Guide, Fishing With Bernie.