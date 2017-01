WPCC Nordic competes in Aspen | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The Winter Park Competition Center Nordic Team skied the challenging courses of Aspen last weekend for the second qualifying Rocky Mountain Nordic race.

Saturday featured Classic style sprints starting with a qualifying 1.5K followed by 1.5K elimination heats. Seven out of 10 WPCC racers qualified for the heats. Sebastian Brower in 15th and Sierra Smith in 20th led the local pack in finishes.

Sunday was a 10K skate for women and a 15K skate for men, with shorter distances for younger ones. Top finishers for Winter Park were Sierra Smith in 17th with a time of 43:27 and Tyler Scholl in 8th with a time of 47:05. Theo Loo, Wil Cleveland, Christoff Zimmerman, and Adrian Brower in boys and Emily Jensen, Sydney Sultemeier, Sylvia Brower, and Amelia Carson in girls rounded out the results for the proud coaches and parents.

The team is off to Steamboat Springs next for more racing.