Spring BASH raises cash for Middle Park Medical Foundation | SkyHiDailyNews.com

It was an evening of good food, friends and light-hearted fun as the Middle Park Medical Foundation hosted their second annual Spring BASH Sat. March 4 at Snow Mountain Ranch in Grand County.

The Spring BASH is a fundraising event put on by the Medical Foundation. Monies raised during the event go to Middle Park Medical Center's capital needs and also helps support the Medical Foundation's Medical Education Scholarship fund. The goal for this year's event was to raise $25,000.

Event organizers distributed about 165 tickets for the event, at $125 apiece and through a live auction, silent auction and a "paddle raiser" donation drive managed to raise around $38,000 above expenses for the evening. A portion of those funds will go towards the Medical Center's recently expanded cardiac program. Net proceeds will help Middle Park to purchase new cardiac rehab and echo stress test equipment.

Diana Dahl, marketing director for the Medical Center and executive director for the Medical Foundation, the Spring BASH received roughly $25,000 in donated or discounted items or services to, help make the event a success," she stated.

The evening began with a social period that included free drinks and appetizers. A lovely meal of prime rib, scallops, coconut shrimp and fingerling potatoes was provided to attendees. The BASH was held in the Adam's Promise Building at Snow Mountain Ranch.

The expansive meeting hall was bordered on two sides by an extensive collection of silent auction items attendees were able to bid on. A live auction event, overseen by auctioneer John Clatworthy, served as entertainment for the evening. The evening's auction included bidding on a Grand County Golf Tour package, a Lake Tahoe vacation package, and a humorous bidding war over a Karen Vance watercolor painting that featured Clatworthy sitting down at the table with the bidders as he called out bids.

This is the second year the Medical Foundation has hosted a Spring BASH. Dahl said roughly 150 people attended last year's BASH and a little more than $8,000 was raised above event expenses.

"I am more than pleased with the outcomes of this year's BASH," stated Dahl. "The growth in support and funds raised compared to last year's event is very encouraging. Several consistent supporters as well as new faces were in attendance, which was the ideal situation."

Dahl explained the foundation has been working to establish itself as the core fundraising entity for healthcare in Grand County. "We are extremely appreciative of the outpouring of support to help make BASH a success and advance local healthcare," she said.

Middle Park Medical Center CEO Robert Flake echoed Dahl's sentiments. "It was fantastic to see the community supporting the hospital," he said. "The funds raised for medical education scholarships were especially great. The capital improvements and advanced medical training for our community that BASH has made possible will have important lasting impacts in our community."

The Medical Foundation's Board Chair Jeff Miller was also pleased with the Foundation's second BASH.

"The results of the BASH turnout was a step to better health care in Grand County," Miller stated. "People that attended are still talking about the great time they had, and can't wait for next year's event. Folks seemed very encouraged about the direction of health care in Grand County, and showed by opening up their wallets to capital improvements and educational scholarships through the Middle Park Medical Foundation."

Miller stated he sees the Foundation as a vehicle, "to bring more healthcare services and projects to the county, whether it's in Kremmling, Grand Lake, Granby, Fraser, or Winter Park. It's all about our community of Grand County. Again, thanks to the generous sponsors, donators, volunteers, and our Executive Director for making it happen."