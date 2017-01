Squaw Valley ski patroller Joe Zuiches had Winter Park connections | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Winter Park Resort issued a statement about Joe Zuiches who was killed in a fatal incident on Jan. 24 in Squaw Valley, Calif.

“Everyone at Winter Park Resort is shocked and deeply saddened at the news of the passing today of Squaw Valley ski patroller Joe Zuiches. Joe was a member of Winter Park’s professional ski patrol from 1999-2012 and in that 12 year span became a beloved and cherished member of the community, whose intelligence and enthusiasm for skiing was infectious to all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Our hearts go out to Joe’s family and everyone at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows during this difficult time.”

Here is the official statement from Squaw: http://squawalpine.com/explore/blog/incident-statement-january-24-2017