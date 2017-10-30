Structures lost in Sunday morning fire south of Parshall

A structure fire south of Parshall sent local first responders scrambling early Sunday morning and resulted in the total loss of two buildings on a rural property in the Williams Fork Reservoir area.

It was a busy weekend for firefighters from the Hot Sulphur Springs/Parshall Fire Protection District who were called out three separate times between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, twice to the same location. After initially responding to a grass fire at the Byers Canyon Rifle Range Saturday afternoon the fire district was called to another grass fire at a different property, located on Grand County Road 3, shortly before 5 p.m.

Officials said the grass fire on Country Road 3 resulted from a controlled burn of irrigation ditches in the area, which got out of control. The fire covered an area approximately 100 feet by 100 feet, according to Hot Sulphur/Parshall Fire District Chief Tom Baumgarten. Chief Baumgarten added the grass fire burned up a snowmobile on the property and also caused smoke damage to a nearby camper.

Firefighters quickly responded to the scene and put out the grass fire, but photos of the incident showed burns scars from the grass fire reaching the edges of several structures on the property. A little over 12 hours after responding to the grass fire call district firefighters were called back to the same property, this time on reports of a structure fire.

According to Chief Baumgarten the fire district was called back to the scene of the previous grass fire at roughly 5:45 a.m. Sunday morning. After arriving on scene first responders discovered two structures engulfed in flames, described as a lean-to garage and a cabin, both of which were total losses due to the conflagration.

Baumgarten speculated the structure fire may have been caused by an ember released from the grass fire the previous day, which got underneath one of the structures and smoldered until it ignited sometime around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning. He added officials from the Grand County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident and no formal decision on the cause of the fire could be made until the conclusion of that investigation.

Baumgarten said the structure fire on County Road 3 was out by about 9 a.m. Sunday morning and firefighters cleared the scene shortly before noon. He confirmed no injuries were reported connected to any of the fires in the Hot Sulphur Springs/Parshall Fire District over the weekend.

Multiple local agencies responded to the scene. Assisting the Hot Sulphur/Parshall firefighters were: Kremmling Fire, Grand Fire, Grand Lake Fire, Grand County EMS and the Grand County Sheriff's Office.