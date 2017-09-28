Student enrollment up at Indian Peaks, Granby’s only charter school, easing fears of closure

This summer had been a time of apprehension for the administration at Indian Peaks Charter School, but that apprehension has given way to a strong sense of excitement as school enrollment reached a near record high for Grand County's small charter school facility.

Officials from Indian Peaks confirmed in June that the school would be opening again for the fall, though they were cagey about specifics.

The reality at the time was that Indian Peaks's enrollment at the end of last year stood at 25 students, which meant the school would open but potentially at reduced staffing levels.

Last weekend, however, Indian Peaks Director Allison Beauvais enthusiastically talked enrollment numbers and the school's future outlook.

"The outlook is great right now," Beauvais said. "We have more students enrolled than we have had in about five years."

The state of Colorado officially tallies student enrollment figures, for purposes of supplementary funding, in October. As of last weekend though Indian Peaks had 39 students enrolled for the year, including eight kindergartners and seven part-time students who participate in Indian Peaks physical education, french classes, and outdoor education program on Fridays.

Recommended Stories For You

"Things are looking really good," Beauvais beamed. "We are really happy."

Along with their increased enrollment figures this year Indian Peaks facilities got a face-lift this summer when school

The school also saw some staff shake ups. The school added new kindergarten through second grade teacher Vickie Simpson. Indian Peak's french teacher, Kate Elliot, who was a part-time employee last year, has been brought on in a full-time capacity.

Her additional duties will include administrative work for the school. Additionally the has seen some adjustments with their Learning Specialist whose duties have shifted slightly to have more of a focus on Title One related issues for the school. Other staff changes this year included a new sixth- through eighth-grade teacher, Kyle Chavoustie, who was brought on over the summer as a replacement.

Classes at Indian Peaks kicked off Sept. 5 and largely mirrors the East Grand School District calendar for the remainder of the year, though Indian Peaks's students attend outdoor education classes at various locations around the county every other Friday.

The school's outdoor education program is headed up by Polly Gallagher, who discussed the school's curriculum, highlighting land use classes and a Random Acts of Kindness program. This fall, Gallagher plans to have the students cover human impacts to the environment at local sites such as Rocky Mountain National Park and the local museums.

"Don't be surprised as you see us out and about," Gallagher stated. "We are helping to serve our community through park clean up efforts as we learn bike and pedestrian safety."

This is the second year of operation for Indian Peaks as an independent charter school after leaving East Grand School District in 2016, though the school was initially formed in 2000. Indian Peaks is formally a part of the Colorado Charter School Institute's non-geographical school district. The school will hold their annual Fall Festival on Nov. 9.