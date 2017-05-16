 Students dig into Granby-Fraser trail restoration | SkyHiNews.com

Students dig into Granby-Fraser trail restoration

Courtesy Photo |

Students from East Grand Middle School work Friday to restore a section of the Fraser to Granby Trail. East Grand eighth graders spent a portion of their day out on the trail getting their hands dirty with the volunteer work project. The restoration effort was the culmination of this yearâs eighth grade service learning project, put on annually by East Grand students and their Social Studies teacher, Abby Loberg.