Students give back to the community through Art For A Cause

Dozens of children packed into the art room at Fraser Valley Elementary School on Wednesday to create a little art and give back to the community. Over 30 students, from kindergarten to fifth grade, donned paint-covered smocks to participate in the second annual Art For A Cause program.

The program invites children to make small paintings after school, which will then be sold to raise money for the Mountain Family Center and the Grand County Animal Shelter. The initiative began last year, raising over $650 for Mountain Pet Rescue.

"My daughter came up with the idea," said Melissa Gibberson who helps run the program. "She wanted to come up with some sort of fundraiser to help folks in the community."

Gibberson said that the program has already grown from last year, attributing the growth to returning students spreading the word to their friends. Each week the kids are given a short, guided lesson and prompt for their paintings. Last week the kids painted insects, owls, and butterflies while this week they painted trees of life and snowflakes.

"I just wanted to give back to our community," said nine-year-old Mazie Gibberson, who started the program. "And I just love art. The color and just the techniques of art and how it's created and stuff, it just expresses my feelings better than words I think."

There are two more Art For A Cause painting sessions left this year, on Nov. 8 and Nov. 15. The art will then be sold at the Holiday Artisan Fair at the Grand Park Community Recreation Center on Nov. 18.

"It's great for them to have that connection to the community and really feel like part of the community," said Shelley Peeters, art teacher at Fraser Valley Elementary. "They're realizing that art has a purpose."