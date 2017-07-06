Studio Six creates new look for Winter Park | SkyHiNews.com

It's easy to notice the new designs that have graced the busses and signs in Winter Park over the last year. The striking, colorful patterns and angular design have become iconic for passengers waiting to hop on The Lift for a ride up to Winter Park Resort, or west to Fraser.

Winter Park hired Studio Six out of Longmont last August to rebrand their vehicles and signage, along with helping with marketing the destination town.

"We at Studio Six worked with Transit Manager Michael (Koch) and coordinated community design that gave us input for what they were looking for to create a brand that really resonated with the community," said Andrea Robbins, marketing director for Studio Six. "They told us they were an angular as opposed to curvy community, and that it's an all-season town.

"We really wanted to represent that, and give them something authentic to the Winter Park community without being too literal."

Studio Six has created designs for bus graphics, maps, signage and ads for the town, and while its work to create new, dynamic imagery for the town is not yet complete, projects are currently on hold.

The studio is currently working on a new design for a mural, which could appear on the inside of Winter Park buses, according to Robbins. She also teased work they were doing regarding designs for a sign for a new potential transit station in Cooper Creek Square.

"We've been looking at our transit stop at Cooper Creek and we're probably going to relocate some of the multiple trans stops and consolidate them into a more logical location, but it's on hold right now until we figure out all of the stops over there," said Drew Nelson, city manager for Winter Park.

"They also put together a mural for the interior of the busses as part of their scope of work this year," said Nelson. "But we pushed the pause button on those murals because the transit advisory committee requested additional information regarding advertising."