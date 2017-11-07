Stuffed food truck, catering service rolls into Fraser

A new food truck and catering service opened up in Fraser in September, offering on-the-go stuffers for breakfast and lunch, as well as carry-out options for the whole family.

Stuffed, currently operating next to Rocky Mountain Moonshine Liquors in Fraser off Highway 40, specializes in runsas or German bierocks, yeast dough pocket sandwiches with different savory fillings.

"We've already had a great showing of local support," said Co-Owner Amber Donaldson. "We've had repeat customers coming back time after time. That's wonderful to see because it is slow, and a lot of restaurants do need to close down right now. We're lucky enough to stay open and work through the kinks."

Donaldson, along with co-owner Jessica Kennedy, began the business on Sept. 14, and one day imagines a community of food trucks in the county.

Donaldson grew up in Colorado where she took to the food industry immediately. She said she worked her way through restaurants before taking an apprenticeship with a French baker to get her foot in the door. Years later she became the executive chef at Bisetti's Italian Restaurant in Fort Collins.

She then left for Loveland, where she helped start a farm-to-table culinary school with programs in permaculture, gardening and the culinary arts.

"It was such a cool experience and something that I had been striving for, to get out of the restaurant side of it because of the waste and having that attitude of whatever, throw it away," said Donaldson. "Instead here there was more of a consciousness to pay attention to not having that and being respectful to the things we take for granted. That's something that Jess and I really strive to do."

Jessica Kennedy grew up on a small farming community in Nebraska, where she used to cook runsas with her mother. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in recreation management and business, and later earned a Master's in recreation therapy.

She worked in Grand County at the National Sports Center for the Disabled, before moving back down to the front range, where she continued to work in the rec therapy field for about eight more years.

It wasn't until she met Donaldson four years ago that the idea for a food truck really began to take shape.

"I love cooking," said Kennedy. "I just have a great passion for it, and I have a degree in business. So I said we can put this together with by business experience and Amber's culinary experience. We decided the food trailer was kind of the way to go for us."

Along with their signature stuffers, the truck offers a variety of different breakfast and lunch items, as well as catering services and what Donaldson and Kennedy call parties to go: a preordered food service rolling out this winter wherein they will prepare larger meals which patrons can pick up and cook in their own oven.

Stuffed also emphasizes buying locally sourced products.

"We just recently bought a pig up on cottonwood pass from some ranchers up there," said Kennedy. "And our other meat we're sourcing locally from the Kremmling Meat Market. It's nice to do because not very many people do that up here and it's important to utilize our local sources."

The owners said their goal is to eventually tour their truck all over the county to different festivals and events. They said they are also interested in opening a storefront or commissary kitchen in the future. But for now they're focused on creating a community around their business.

"There's a reason we live up here and wanted to start a business up here," said Kennedy. "It's because we love the community and that's what's going to keep us coming back day after day."

Stuffed is currently open Wednesday-Sunday from 8-2, though hours may vary during the winter months.