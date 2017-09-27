Suspicious salesmen spook county residents

Police departments from around Grand County received numerous reports this week of three men in a “suspicious” red van soliciting door-to-door in the Granby and Fraser Valley areas.

Reports from the Granby Police Department and the Fraser-Winter Park Police Department described a tall, well-dressed, white man going door to door holding a bottle of dish soap and trying to sell vacuums.

Granby Police tracked down the men who said they were salesmen for Kirby Vacuums, according to Amy Ryan-Williams, public information officer and administrative sergeant for the Granby Police Department.

Ryan-Williams said that the men were legitimate salesmen, though they were practicing without a license in Granby. Police asked the men to disperse and they left without incident.

The men also did not have licenses for Winter Park or Fraser. The Fraser/Winter Park Police Department issued a warning to the men, with the understanding that if they continued to practice without the proper licenses they would be charged, according to Lieutenant Dan Mayer of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.