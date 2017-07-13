Library corner: Take an armchair vacation with these book suggestions | SkyHiNews.com

Tired after your hike in the mountains, or just looking for an armchair vacation? Try these new books from the library.

"The Marsh King's Daughter," by Karen Dionne. A captivating thriller perfect for devouring during an afternoon rainstorm. The novel follows the daughter of an escaped convict as she tracks her father through the wilderness he knows so well.

"Shark Drunk: the art of catching a large shark from a tiny rubber dinghy in a big ocean," by Morten Stroksnes. The true story of two friends in a tiny boat in the Norwegian Sea as they search for the enigmatic and legendary Greenland shark. If you enjoy Bill Bryson's work, try this!

"Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine," by Gail Honeyman. Eleanor is lonely and socially awkward, but bumbling Raymond, who has a big heart but could use help with hygiene, arrives to offer friendship and a chance at healing. This novel celebrates the quiet weirdness that makes us unique.

"Thunder in the Mountains," by Daniel J. Sharfstein. In the mood for history of the American West? This is the account of Chief Joseph, Oliver Otis Howard, and the Nez Perce War of 1877. Following his time in the Union Army, General Howard headed to the Pacific Northwest, where the interests of the United States government clashed with Chief Joseph's desire for equal rights for Native Americans. This is a compelling narrative about freedom and equality, the reach and limits of government, and the creation of legends.