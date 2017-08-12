Team rescues missing party in Rocky Mountain National Park | SkyHiNews.com

Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members located Steve Elliott, a man who was reported missing Saturday morning, hours later at the base of Clark’s Arrow.

Elliott’s condition warranted aid from rescuers, who then ascended to the Loft and planned to descend to the Chasm Shelter, located on the east face of Longs Peak above Chasm Lake, according to park officials.

It was reported that the group encountered a severe thunderstorm with graupel — soft hail and snow pellets — and lightning.

As rescuers reach Chasm Shelter they will determine the next steps based on weather and time of day.

Parks rangers Saturday morning received a report of an overdue party on Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park. Elliott, 60, from Rockwell, Texas, was reported by family members as overdue from the Longs Peak area.

He began early Friday with plans to summit Longs Peak on the Clark's Arrow/Loft Route and descend via the Keyhole Route.

Weather conditions were stormy Friday morning, with reported areas of ice on a variety of routes.

Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members searched along the Keyhole Route in addition to the Chasm Lake area, Clark's Arrow/Loft Route and Glacier Gorge throughout the morning and early afternoon, though weather in the area quickly deteriorated with numerous lighting strikes, hail, rain and snow mix.

Flight for Life and Northern Colorado Medivac aided with aerial search efforts along the Keyhole Route.