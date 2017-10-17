Teen who fell from Hotel Colorado balcony regains consciousness but condition still ‘extremely critical,’ her mom says

Lily Lawrence Benallou wants your continued prayers.

Her 16-year-old daughter Amber has defied medical expectations since falling Tuesday morning from a fourth-floor balcony of the Hotel Colorado.



Benallou said that when she arrived at Denver Health, where Amber was flown for care, “I was informed that it was very unlikely she would live through the next 24 hours.

“Twenty-four hours has rolled over five times and she’s still with me, but her condition is extremely critical,” the mother told the Post Independent on Sunday by Facebook message.

However, Amber developed a lung infection overnight and had to undergo a fifth surgery on Sunday. Doctors removed a tooth that was lodged in the girl’s lung and told Benallou that pneumonia had caused the girl’s high fever.

“There are very few parts of her body that have not been seriously injured,” Benallou said, and more surgeries are ahead.

