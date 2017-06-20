Thank you for Hot Sulphur Days | SkyHiNews.com

A heartfelt thank-you to all the sponsors, silent auction donors, volunteers and helpers that made the 53rd Annual Hot Sulphur Days a fabulous event. The weather cooperated which was definitely a plus but Hot Sulphur Days could not take place without you, our sponsors: Town of Hot Sulphur Springs, Ace Hardware, Alpine Lumber, Grand Mountain Bank, Middle Park Medical Center, Hot Sulphur Springs Chamber of Commerce, Town & Country Insurance, Jan Knisley/Edward Jones. The HSD committee also wants to thank those who donated time, services or products: Amber Flames (BBQ) – (Rod McCann), Coca-Cola, Dari Delite (ice-cream vouchers), Firebird Design Works (Lisa Bornfriend), Grand County Historical Association, Grand Gazette, HSS Community Church (BBQ), HSS Mini Merc, the HSSP Fire Protection District (pancake breakfast, kids activities, fantastic fireworks show), Legacy Building Specialties, Good to Go Sanitation, Sky-Hi News, TV18, Waste Management. Thanks also to our silent auction donors: Ace Hardware, Active Images, Alpine Lumber, City Market, Colorado Railroad Museum, Leslie Crosby, Denver Firefighter's Museum, Sally DiSciullo, Grand County Historical Association, HSS Candy Store, Merilyn Hunter, Janie Kappius, Marlynn Mulder, Mountain Parks Electric, Native Trader, Dan Nolan, Pearl Dragon Restaurant, R&J Liquors, Linda Smith, YMCA of the Rockies. A round of applause to the volunteers who worked on the HSD committee (Steve&Sally DiSciullo, Carolyn Caskey, Charlotte&Kent Grewell, Merilyn Hunter, Yvonne Knox, Stephen Lee, Rod & Lindsay McCann, Tim Nicklas, Dan Nolan, Natalie Rosson). A shout-out to the Texas Charlie reenacters, the kids' carnival helpers (thanks to Alison and her Girl Scouts, Carolyn and her family, and the Boomers), the BBQ helpers (HSS Community Church), the staff of Hot Sulphur (Sandy, Jack, Lucas, Oakley and Brennen), and all the many other volunteers who helped with the countless tasks needed to make this event a success; thank you all.

– Christine Lee, 2017 HSD Coordinator

Hot Sulphur Springs