Thank you from Friends of the Library | SkyHiNews.com

Dear Editor:

The Friends of the Grand County Library, Inc would like to thank all those involved for the wonderful time and great food at our 26th annual Grand Lake Progressive Dinner on May 24, 2017.

We sincerely thank those individuals and businesses that participated with total donations for the event: Grand Lake Lodge, The Rapids Restaurant and Lodge, The Stillwater Grill, Mustachio's on the lake, Studio 8369 and bus transportation by First Transit, Inc. Please make every effort to stop by these wonderful, generous businesses. You will be rewarded with friendly, top quality service and good food. Also thanks to Sue Luton for all her work in making this event successful.

Donations received through Friends of the Grand County Library help to provide the libraries with funding for the children's programs, materials and other information resources. The benefits are spread throughout the community and enrich all of our lives.

– Connie Graham

Friends of the Grand County Library, Inc.