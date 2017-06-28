Thank you: Life after a lightning strike | SkyHiNews.com

Thank you to Sky-Hi News for publishing and thank you Lance Maggart for writing the story to help promote the two Lightning seminars that were held on June 22.

Thank you to The Lightning Data Center at St. Anthony's Hospital in Lakewood, specifically Steven Clark, Carl Swanson lll, and Ken Langford for donating their time to come up to Grand County to do the presentations. Thank you to Kopy Kat Printing for help with the flyers and to Kate McManus and Nancy Franz for helping me distribute the flyers and thank you to everyone else that helped me get the word out.

Thank you to Brad White and Schelly Olson and the Granby Fire Station for helping organize and for hosting the first responder class and to Middle Park High School for hosting the program for the general public.

Thank you to everyone who attended the programs and I hope you will share what you learned with others so there will be less fatalities and more survivors from lightning. Actually, I hope less people are hit by lightning now that they are more knowledgeable about our changing weather and know the signs to watch for.

Because lightning survivors and electrocution survivors have silent disabilities which you can only understand as a survivor, I will be starting a survivor's support group. If anyone would like someone to talk to, please feel free to contact me at: 970-531-1266.

– Barbara Stemple, "Not a victim, a survivor"