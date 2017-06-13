Thanks to sixth grade health fair volunteers | SkyHiNews.com

To the Editor,

Thank you to all the volunteers who helped with the 2017 6th grade health fair.

On June 1, organizations came and taught sixth graders about safety and other awareness. Marybeth from Bureau of Land Management taught us about campfire safety. Classic Air Medical showed us the inside of a rescue helicopter. Grand Futures taught us about coping skills and Grand County Advocates talked to us about bullying.

Thank you to Grand County Fire and EMS for teaching us about their vehicles. Mountain Parks Electric explained the danger and how to be safe around power lines. John Kacik demonstrated the various aspects of CrossFit. Margaret Strom showed us how to perform yoga. The Granby Police Department taught us about the dangers of drinking alcohol and what it feels like to be drunk utilizing some special goggles. Lastly we would like to thank Chris's Water Rescue for teaching us about water safety.

Once again we would like to thank all of these volunteers for donating their time to put on these presentations. The 6th grade class of East Grand Middle School learned many important lessons.

– Aida Hester, Steffi O'Flaherty, Calvin Ciccarelli, and the entire 6th grade class at EGMS