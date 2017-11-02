The Fitness Trail: Daily static exercises to improve balance

There are a plethora of reasons which may create physical imbalances such as an inner ear (i.e. vestibular issues) infection, high blood pressure, lack of general physical strength, including nose to toes core strength and many other maladies. Therefore, if your imbalance persists in spite of possessing a solid fitness level, you may need to seek out the advice of your physician to find the root cause and treat it accordingly. However, even if you feel you possess adequate physical balance, performing static balance exercises daily may enhance your current balance, and for those of you that feel balance-challenged, safely and effectively performing static balance exercises may provide you with improved physical balance.

This week six static balance exercises are featured which may be performed daily. These should only be performed on days when you are not experiencing any dizziness or light headedness and, until mastered, you are advised to perform these exercises when standing in front of or beside a stable counter top or behind a stable chair.

Prior to all of the following static balance exercises, re-set your posture by bringing your shoulders back and down, rib cage lifted, engaging the nose to toes core by pulling the navel toward the spine, pelvic floor muscles pulled up and in, knees relaxed and body weight predominately in your mid-foot to heels. Breathe rhythmically throughout and keep your head/neck and shoulders in neutral alignment with your eyes fixed forward, not looking at the floor with the only exception being the "eyes closed" version. When lifting one leg to an elevated position, avoid leaning to the side, forward or backward—hold your position!

#1: Chair static balance – standing behind a chair with both hands centered on the back holding the chair, simply stand and hold the position as static and quietly as possible for 10-15 seconds. Repeat 2x.

#2: Chair static balance w/ one leg elevated – same position as #1 above, except balancing on one side while the other leg/foot is slightly elevated and hold the position as static and quietly as possible for 10-15 seconds. Repeat on the other side.

#3: Chair static balance w/leg abducted – same position as #1 above, except as you balance on one side, lift the opposite leg to the side slightly elevated and hold the position as static and quietly as possible for 10-15 seconds. Repeat on the other side.

#4: Chair static balance w/hip extended – same position as #1 above, except as you balance on one side, lift the opposite leg directly behind you slightly elevated, without hyperextending your spine or leaning forward and hold the position as static and quietly as possible for 10-15 seconds. Repeat on the other side.

#5: Turn The Head Chair Static Balance – same position as #1 above, except that you will turn your head to the right and hold for 5 seconds, then back to the center and turn to the left and hold for 5 seconds. Repeat again on each side.

#6: Eyes Closed Chair Static Balance – same position as #1 above, except , close the eyes and attempt to hold your position as static and quietly as possible for 10-15 seconds. If you begin to lose your balance, open your eyes immediately and re-establish your balance prior to attempting this again.

Jackie Wright is the owner/manager of Mountain Life Fitness, LLC located in Granby. She may be reached at her website at http://www.mtnlifefitness.com, her email at jackie@mtnlifefitness.com and her Facebook page at Mountain Life Fitness.