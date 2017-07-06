The Grand Quilt Trail hits the county | SkyHiNews.com

The Grand Quilt Trail is coming though Grand County.

The Grand Quilters are working to create a quilt trail, wood block painted in quilt designs which are hung around businesses throughout Grand County.

"Some of our local quilters put them up on their houses years ago," said Betsy deVries, head of the Grand Quilters. "There's lot of counties in the United States that have trails. We decided it was about time that Grand County got on the map."

deVries runs the operation out of her barn outside of Fraser, and has about 12 residents helping her cut and paint the blocks. Quilts are currently hung at over 35 locations in the county, including Mountain Parks Electric in Granby and The Pub in Winter Park.

The project is being done in association with the Grand County Historical Association, and is meant to honor the tradition of quilt making and the women who helped settle the county.

"We decided it would celebrate the heritage of women with art, and the role that a lot of women played in the history of our county," said deVries

The Grand Quilters are currently holding a quilt show at Cozens Ranch Museum until July 21. They will also be at the Peaks and Pines Quilt Guild Quilt Show in Grand Lake on July 15 and 16.

Volunteers who want to help make quits or want a quilt of their own should email deVries at Betsy@iskialot.com.