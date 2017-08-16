Third crash in Grand County this week claims life of man, 27

A week of deadly traffic crashes continued Wednesday morning in Grand County with a single-vehicle rollover fatality, the third fatal traffic incident in Grand County in the last five days.

According to officials from the Colorado State Patrol, the rollover crash occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday and involved a 2003 Chevy SUV traveling on Highway 40. Law enforcement officials stated the crash took place in the vicinity of milepost 220, south of Granby in the Red Dirt Hill area.

The driver of the vehicle, who has been described as a 27-year-old male with a last known address listed in Wheatridge, was the only occupant of the SUV and died as a result of the rollover.

The name of the individual was not available for release Wednesday morning.

The initial report from investigators indicated that the SUV was traveling eastbound when it drove off the side of the highway, rolled, and partially ejected the driver.

The crash’s investigation is being handled by the Colorado State Patrol who were still on scene Wednesday morning around 10 a.m.

Authorities were not yet ready to ascribe a cause to the accident as the investigation remains ongoing.

Wednesday morning’s deadly rollover marks the third fatal traffic crash in Grand County over the past five days and the second fatality in less than 24 hours.

A Denver man died on Saturday in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 9 south of Kremmling. Then, on late Tuesday afternoon, a Utah man died after the vehicle he was driving struck a paving roller on Highway 40 north of Kremmling.

This story will be updated as more details become available.