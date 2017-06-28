This week’s fishing report | SkyHiNews.com

Grand Lake – Water is still coming into the lake fast and the channel to Shadow Mountain has a very strong current, lots of debris on the water. Water clarity is about 8ft. Brown trout and Rainbow tout fishing has been good both from shore and the boat. Fish early and late with silver colored spinners and spoons, floating Rapala's or a small piece of worm worked 3-4 under a bobber slowly along the shore lines. Lake trout fishing has been fair with the most active fish found along the drop-offs. Look in depths up to 80' and use your Lowrance to find them. Tube jigs tipped with sucker meat has been my go to bait for the lake trout, but don't be afraid to experiment. It's been busy out there on the water with the summer weather, be careful out there and enjoy the great fishing! Dan Shannon, Guide – Fishing with Bernie

Williams Fork Fishing Report, This weeks windy conditions has kept the surface temp in the upper 50's in the morning. The wind has mixed warmer surface water with subsurface water sending the Lake Trout a little deeper each week. Lake Trout bite is picking up moving and is fair to good. Tubes or grubs tipped with sucker meat are producing hits in 50' to 100' of water. Rainbows are still breaking the surface feeding on bugs. Fly and bubble, spinners and shallow running crank baits should produce some hits. Rainbows are also in the fast water were the river runs into the lake. Number 2 and 3 spinners are catching fish. Trollers are catching a few Kokanee Salmon and Rainbows. Small Kokanee schools are running between 15' to 30'. Northern Pike remain slow but the bite is picking up. The lake was just stocked with 350,000 fingerling Kokanee which will reduce the Northern bite in the boat ramp bay until they move to deeper water. Floating crank baits and spoons/spinners are producing hits. Fishing the warm corners of the bays and choppy water is your best bet. Randy Hall – Guide, Fishing with Bernie

Lake Granby is fishing excellent for rainbows along the shorelines. Worms or powerboat seem to be the most productive. Check the backs of weedy coves for trout rising in the evenings. This is a great opportunity to catch trout on a fly or a small spoon. Cast at the rises. Browns can still be caught along the rocks, crawdad and minnow colored jigs are working best early or late in the day. Lake trout are eating tubes, power minnows, spoons jigged while the trollers are doing well on minnow imitating crank baits and spoons. Lake trout are continuing to move deeper as the summer progresses. Look in 50-80 feet of water.

