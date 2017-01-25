Three Lakes Ice Fishing tournament begins Friday | SkyHiDailyNews.com

It is that time of year again folks. The time when the masses descend on the ice-covered water bodies known as the Three Lakes for the 29th annual Three Lakes Ice Fishing Contest.

The competition is one of Granby’s biggest events each year and is put on by the Granby Chamber of Commerce along with numerous local and regional sponsors. This year’s event kicks off on Friday Jan. 27 and goes through Sunday Jan. 29. The Three Lakes Tournament is scheduled each year to coincide with the National Football League’s bye-week between the end of the playoff schedule and the Super Bowl.

Last year’s tournament had over 1,000 officially registered anglers and event organizers are hoping for a strong turnout again this year. The anglers will be competing for over $18,000 in cash prizes. Additionally $4,000 in door prizes will be given away. Cash prizes are given out in four different categories for fish: Mackinaws, Brown trout, Rainbow trout, and the Grand Slam to include all three of the previously listed species plus kokanee salmon. Weigh-ins for fish will be conducted at the North Shore Resort on Lake Granby.

The Three Lakes Tournament will also feature a tagged fish contest this year wherein anglers can win a $1,000 prize if they catch one of eight tagged fish. Winning fish have been tagged with hot pink plastic Three Lakes marker on their fins to make them easy to spot. All prizes for the tournament will be distributed at the Community Center in Granby.

Officials from the Granby Chamber plan to update leaderboards hourly on Facebook so check the Granby Chamber’s Facebook page to get the latest stats.