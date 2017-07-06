Tops of the Rockies: Wine tasting and tabletops | SkyHiNews.com

Come join us at the 12th annual Tops of the Rockies fundraiser, sponsored by the Friends of the Library, a non-profit organization that has been raising funds to help provide children's programs in all the Grand County libraries for 30 years.

"Tops" takes place on July 8, starting at 5:30 p.m. It is held at the Grand Lake Yacht Club, a private club that opened in 1904 right on the shores of beautiful Grand Lake. This is a rare opportunity for non-members to experience the club's ambiance.

The word "Tops" refers to the tabletops that will be up for live auction during the evening. The tabletops are created by businesses, groups, and individuals who use their design expertise and unique, artistic items to build one-of-a-kind groupings. This year's tabletops are:

Friends of Grand County Library – Grand Grillin'; Linda Israel – Are You Bob; Bill and Lucy Mueller – Cocktails; Jeanne Sloan and Doris Klein – Catch of the Day; Grand County Library District – Colorado; Whiskey and Writers; Studio 8369 – An Artful Life; Carolyn Sunderland – Grand County Barn; Devil's Thumb, Pole Creek Golf Course and Murdoch's – Stay and Play in Grand County; Mountain Gal, Quackers Gift Shop and DaisyTowels; and Bob Scott's Authentic Indian Jewelry.

Bidding can get fast and furious and is itself an entertainment. In addition, there is a crowd-pleasing silent auction with something for everyone.

While you peruse the decorated tables, you can sip some delightful wines, nibble on delicious appetizers, and listen to live piano music performed by LaVon Cooper, a local pianist and teacher. All attendees will also receive an engraved, commemorative wine glass.

Reservations are $55 in advance and $65 at the door and can be made on the Friends' website, http://www.friendsofgrandcountylibrary.org, or at any library branch.

So come for the views, the sunset, the food and drinks, the music, to socialize, and to bid on these unique creations, all while helping our libraries.