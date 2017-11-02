Town OKs program for short-term rentals registration

The town of Fraser approved Wednesday night an ordinance to establish rules and regulations regarding the registration and operation of short-term rental properties.

The new ordinance, approved during the town's regular board meeting, will require any property used for short-term rentals, any rental used for less than 30 days for residential purposes, to be registered with the town. The registration will cost owners $150, and must be renewed annually.

The ordinance also gives a list of regulations for maintaining the property and the registration. According to the document, proof of current registration must be posted within the rental property.

Registration can be revoked administratively by the town manager for a number of infractions including failure to comply with the Town Code, failure to provide adequate on-site parking, failure to provide a local contact and more.

Recently added to the ordinance is an appeals process, wherein individuals who are facing a revocation of their registration can appeal to the board of trustees.

The new ordinance will become effective Dec. 1.

Fraser Winter Park Police Ceremonies

The Fraser-Winter Park Police Department filed into Fraser's meeting later in the evening to witness the Fraser-Winter Park Police Ceremonies. Headlining the short ceremony was the Officer of the Year Award, which was presented to Sgt. Bobby Rauch.

Both their peers and citizens help nominate officers, who are chosen from winners of Officer of the Month awards.

The police also celebrated Officer Sean Curran, who was promoted to sergeant during the ceremony.

Intergovernmental agreement reaches finish line

Winter Park Council Member Chris Seemann was present at the meeting to help clear the way for the intergovernmental agreement between Fraser and Winter Park regarding transit services to finally cross the finish line.

Seemann was responding to a request from the town of Fraser to clear up ambiguities in the IGA.

The Fraser board expressed earlier that the current draft of the IGA was unclear regarding Fraser's responsibilities and authority, and that more transparency was required in the management and startup fees Fraser is set to pay.

Both Seemann and the Board agreed that the IGA was close to completion, and that while most major issues have been resolved, what's left is primarily differences in language in the document.