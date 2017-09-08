Traffic alert: Expect lengthy delays on the I-70 mountain corridor next week

This scaling work is in response to a rockfall that happened in early April. Crews are going back to this location to clear off and remove any remaining potential hazards.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 12 and 13, motorists can expect 20-minute traffic holds in both directions of I-70 between mile posts 234 and 238 as crews remove rock debris by pry bars and airbags.

A full closure of east and westbound I-70 is necessary to protect motorists from falling rock and debris.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14, motorists can expect a single right lane closure so crews can haul the rock debris off the site to restore the ditch capacity to pre-rockfall conditions, which will help mitigate any potential rockfalls in the future.

Crews will closely monitor traffic queues during the full closures and will temporarily stop work to let traffic through if the line of vehicles stretches past three miles. Once traffic is flowing normally, crews will conduct another traffic hold. Motorists should be advised that there will be a delay once crews open this area as vehicles reach posted speeds.

