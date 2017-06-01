Trail Ridge Road now open for summer | SkyHiNews.com

Trail Ridge Road is now open for the summer.

Rocky Mountain National Park Spokeswoman Kyle Patterson announced the alpine highway's opening shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday. According to Patterson's announcement, the Alpine Visitor Center and the Trail Ridge Store are expected to open later this week.

Park officials do not anticipate nightly closures in the near future. The announcement, however, did state that weather conditions may change rapidly and that park visitors should be prepared to adjust travel plans accordingly.

Officials from the park also added precautions for any travelers looking to traverse Trail Ridge in the near future, which include melting snow on the road. Because of this, visitors should be prepared for icy conditions.

Trail Ridge Road has historically opened for the summer season on Memorial Day weekend.

Last year, Trail Ridge, which is also U.S. Highway 34, opened May 28. The earliest recorded opening for the highway was in 2002 when Trail Ridge was opened on May 7. The latest recorded date for opening the road was in 1943, on June 26. Last year it closed for the winter on Nov. 18.

Trail Ridge has the unique distinction of being the highest continuous paved road in the United States, meaning the road connects two separate locations and is not an up-and-back road like those used to access the top of Pikes Peak. Trail Ridge reaches an elevation of 12,183 feet.