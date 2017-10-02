Undefeated Mustangs roll over Hayden, 50-0

The West Grand Mustangs were as unstoppable as usual this weekend, rolling over the Hayden Tigers 50-0, and improving to 5-0 on the season.

Junior Austin Stauffer got the scoring started for West Grand, returning a blocked punt 35 yards for a touchdown. The score ended up being all the Mustangs needed in this matchup, as a stellar defensive performance and dominant rushing attack allowed them to remove the starting offense after the first half.

The Mustangs rushed for 395 yards, led by Junior Luis Dominguez who had 180 yards and two touchdowns on just ten carries. Dominguez also went 2 of 4 for 39 yards passing.

Junior Hugh Wheatley rushed for 98 yards on seven carries and scored two touchdowns. Freshman Rene Dominguez ran for 28 yards on six carries and scored a touchdown. Senior Jake Bentler took his lone carry 68 yards for a touchdown.

Senior Luke Mogck led the team in receiving with one catch for 36 yards.

Senior Josh O'Hotto led the defense with nine tackles. Senior Noah Schroeder and Junior Jordan Knight each had seven tackles in the game.

With only four games left in the regular season the Mustangs are ranked fifth in the state, and will put their undefeated streak on the line at Plateau Valley on Oct. 7. They'll return home for a matchup against Rangely on Oct. 13.