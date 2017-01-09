Update: Fatal car accident in Tabernash | SkyHiDailyNews.com

US Highway 40 is open following a three-car accident near mile marker 225 in Tabernash. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning. Traffic was diverted for about four hours to County Road 5 for traffic traveling between Fraser and Granby.

Captain Douglas J Conrad from Colorado State Patrol issues a release late Monday night, Jan. 9.

The release stated that a white, 2012 Honda Civic driven by a 26-year-old man from Denver was traveling westbound on US Highway 40 near milepost 225. The driver of the white Honda lost control on the icy wet roadway, rotated and skidded into the eastbound lane. A white, Dodge 1500 pickup driven by 73-year-old Lynn Kessler of Granby was traveling eastbound near milepost 225. The front of the Dodge pickup collided with the driver side of the white Honda. A white, 2000 Land Rover was following the white Dodge and was driven by 31-year-old Jared Veenstra from Tabernash. The Land Rover glanced off the right rear of the Dodge pickup and went off the right side of the road.

The 26-year-old male driver out of Denver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grand County Coroner. The driver of the Dodge pickup Lynn Kessler was transported for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Land Rover Jared Veenstra was not injured.

Early today, Grand County Sheriff’s Office released details of the accident:

“On Monday January 9 at 7:25 a.m., the Grand County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call of a three vehicle injury accident on US Highway 40 at Milepost 225, which is located on the Fraser Flats. Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Fraser Winter Park Police, Grand County EMS, East Grand Fire Protection District, Grand Fire Protection District, and Colorado State Patrol all responded to the accident.



This story has been updated to reflect details from Colorado State Patrol.

