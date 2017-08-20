UPDATE: No growth on Corral Creek blaze as firefighters make progress

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. Sunday

There were few updates on the status of the Corral Creek Fire, burning in Grand County, available Sunday afternoon though officials from the Arapaho National Forest stated the fire had not grown overnight and noted some regional firefighting assets were standing down Sunday morning due to progress on the blaze.

A quote from Federal officials states, "Good progress is being made by firefighters and dozers," on the Corral Creek Fire. The statement continues, "Due to this progress, the Roosevelt Hotshots will not be assigned to the fire."

Federal fire officials stated they anticipate a small increase in acreage on the fire Sunday, "due to encompassing spots".

The Corral Creek Fire kicked off Saturday afternoon in the Cabin Creek area near Colorado 125, northwest of Granby. Local firefighters quickly responded to the scene where they encountered 10 to 12 foot high flames and a wildland blaze burning through heavily timbered hillsides east of Elk Mountain.

The blaze was initially reported as being roughly eight to 10 acres in size but grew slightly as the day continued. Officials from the US Forest Service reported the fire was at 13.5 acres shortly before 7 p.m. on August 19. An update from the Arapaho National Forest stated the fire was still at 13.5 acres shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

The area where the fire started is burning is fairly remote for Grand County and according to reports from County officials no structures are threatened by the fire and no evacuation notices have been issued. According to the Arapaho National Forest the closest structures to the blaze are roughly two to three miles away.

The fire was initially handled by local agencies but command of firefighting operations was transferred to the US Forest Service because the land upon which the fire is burning is located entirely within the boundaries of the National Forest System.