Update on ladies’ golf | SkyHiNews.com

June 8

The Pole Creek Ladies golf league enjoyed an awesome day of golf on Thursday June 8th playing a Pet Holes Tournament. Before their round of golf the Ladies picked their favorite 9 holes out of their 18, those included 2 Par "3s", 5 Par "4s", and 2 Par "5s". The Ladies recorded their gross and net scores for those holes. The winners were: Low Gross 1st place Susie Noel 39, 2nd place Maggy Helm 43, 3rd place tie} Lori Myers 44. Low Net 1st place tie} Betty Williams 30.5, Julie Richards 30.5, 2nd Place Suzy Peterson 31. Maggy Helm and Julie Richards had the fewest putts with 30. Maggy Helm and Jennifer Croft shared the chip in pot.

June 1

The Pole Creek Ladies golf league enjoyed a sunny spring day on Thursday June 1st, playing a "2 Person Nassau Team" game. The players recorded the best gross and net score for each hole of their team. Prizes were awarded for the best front and back nine scores. The winners were: 1st Place Front 9 Low Gross Team Tie} Cindy Moynahan/ Pam Brown 40, Julie Richards/ Jennifer Croft 40, 1st Place Low Net Team: Julie Richards/ Jennifer Croft 24. Back 9 Low Gross 1st Place Team: Susie Noel/ Suzy Peterson 41, 1st Place Low Net: Team Mary Byerrum/ Sue Seemann 26. Julie Richards had the fewest putts with 28. Beth Daniel, Gigi Dominguez, Susie Noel and Marie Johannes all shared the large chip in pot.