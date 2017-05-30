UPDATED: Authorities release ID of body found outside Grand Lake hotel | SkyHiNews.com

(Updated at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday to include identification of body)

By SAWYER D’ARGONNNE | sdargonne@skyhinews.com

GRAND LAKE — A body was discovered this morning in the parking lot of the Gateway Inn in Grand Lake.

The body was identified later Tuesday afternoon as Donald Stookey, 70, a former resident of Grand County, according to authorities.

Lisa Jenkins, owner of the Gateway Inn, said she discovered the body at 9:45 a.m. lying outside of a tan pickup truck in the hotel’s parking lot. Jenkins checked the man’s pulse and attempted chest compressions before calling the police shortly after.

According to Jenkins, Stookey was a veteran and was staying at the Gateway Inn while in Grand Lake to attend the Memorial Day parade.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Department and Grand Lake Fire and Rescue are currently examining the scene. A cause of death is still unknown, though it is thought the death occurred from natural causes, according to law enforcement at the scene.

Authorities are currently reviewing video footage from the Gateway Inn as part of the investigation.

Stay with Sky-Hi News for more information as it becomes available.