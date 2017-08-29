Updated: Man in stable condition after falling down Adams Falls

A man that was emergency airlifted on Sunday after sustaining life threatening injuries from "going over" Adams Falls is in stable condition, according to the man's girlfriend who spoke briefly on Tuesday with Sky-Hi News.

"He would like for me to tell you that he fell, he did not jump," the woman explained.

The man, according to his girlfriend, suffered a fractured pelvis and a large wound on his left side.

"The doctors say he will definitely be OK," she added. "He is just deep in the recovery process at this moment."

Adams Falls, a waterfall that drops roughly 55 feet in a series of steps through a narrow rock gorge, is located less than a mile east of the town of Grand Lake and is a popular summertime trek for tourists.

Grand County Search and Rescue assisted Rocky Mountain National Park officials, along with Grand Lake Fire and Grand County EMS, to rescue the man, who was loaded in a litter and carried downstream to an exit point, then overland to the East Inlet Trailhead, according to officials.