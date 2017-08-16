UPDATED: Officials ID man who died in rollover Wednesday morning

UPDATE – 1 p.m. Wednesday



Local officials have released the name of the man who died in a fatal rollover accident on Highway 40 Wednesday morning as 27-year-old Levii Norwood.

According to officials from the Colorado State Patrol Norwood’s last official residence was listed at a location in Wheatridge. However, County officials confirmed Norwood had recently moved to the Granby area where he was staying with friends.

The rollover accident that claimed Norwood’s life occurred during the early morning hours of August 16. The Colorado State Patrol received the call for response at 1:15 a.m. At that time a 2003 Chevy Tahoe driven by Norwood was traveling eastbound on Highway 40 near mile post 220 in the Red Dirt Hill area.

Norwood’s Tahoe skidded off the left side of the road, rolled multiple times, partially ejected the driver, and came to a rest on the driver’s side. Norwood, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the rollover. The investigation remains underway though speed and impairment are suspected as contributing factors.