Updated: Woman’s body found off trail at Snow Mountain Ranch, suicide suspected | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Grand County authorities were called to the YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch property Wednesday morning Jan. 18 on reports of a body showing “no signs of life” discovered just off the side of one of the resort property’s Nordic ski trails.

The YMCA of Grand County released a statement Wednesday afternoon providing some details.

According to the release on Jan. 18, “Nordic skiers came upon a deceased older female off trail at Snow Mountain Ranch.”

The release stated that the skiers immediately reported the discovery to authorities via 911.

Details related to the incident were sparse as authorities worked to confirm the identity of the deceased woman as well as notify her family members. County officials did not have a name or age to release as of Thursday afternoon but they did confirm the woman is not a resident of Grand County. Additionally investigators confirmed there was no evidence of foul play found at the scene. County officials stated that all evidence from the initial investigation indicates it was a suicide.

The incident is being investigated by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. Other local agencies that responded to the call included: Grand County EMS, Grand County Search and Rescue and the Grand County Coroner’s Office with assistance provided by Snow Mountain Ranch.

The release from the YMCA states, “the staff of Snow Mountain Ranch extends their sympathies to all those affected by this situation.”

This story will be updated with additional details once they are available for release.