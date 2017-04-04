US 40 reopened after traffic accident near Red Dirt Pass | SkyHiNews.com

*UPDATE*

Officials from Grand County’s Office of Emergency Management have confirmed US Highway 40 is now open in both directions following a two vehicle traffic accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Red Dirt Pass and forced the closing of the highway for a short period.

Grand County OEM Emergency Manager Christian Hornbaker said shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday night US 40 had been reopened. Additionally Hornbaker confirmed first responders were still working an accident that occurred on Grand County Road 5 Tuesday afternoon. According to Hornbaker County Road 5 could be closed intermittently as emergency personnel work the scene.

At least one additional accident occurred in the area late Tuesday April 4, in Winter Park. According to Hornbaker that accident did not result in any transports for advanced medical care.

First responders in the County continue to stress the importance of driving slowly and cautiously on the dangerously icy roads of Grand County this evening.

Drivers in Grand County are reminded to use caution today, Tuesday April 4, when traveling on the highways and byways of Middle Park.

A heavy spring snowstorm moved into the Grand County area Monday night into Tuesday morning and deposited significant snowfall in locations throughout the County. The snowfall was wet and heavy and left many roads in the County covered in ice.

Christian Hornbaker, Emergency Manager for the Grand County OEM, said local first responders were attending to multiple accidents throughout the area late Tuesday afternoon.

A two-car accident on Red Dirt Pass near County Road 85 late Tuesday stalled traffic and required EMS personnel transport two citizens to Middle Park Medical Center – Granby for further medical care.

A short section of US Highway 40 was closed Tuesday afternoon due to the accident. According to Hornbaker as of 4:25 p.m. US 40 was still closed as a safety precaution and first responders were still encountering vehicles driving too fast for the conditions.

Additional traffic accidents were reported in the Winter Park area and on Grand County Road 5 as well late Tuesday afternoon. County Road 5 was not closed as of 4:25 p.m. though Hornbaker said traffic was at a standstill, or moving at a crawl due to the accident.

Please use caution when traveling in Grand County as snow in the region continues to fall and road conditions continue to deteriorate as we move into the early evening.