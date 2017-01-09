US Highway 40 open | SkyHiDailyNews.com

US Highway 40 is now open following a three-car accident near mile marker 225 in Tabernash. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning. Traffic was diverted for about four hours to County Road 5 for traffic traveling between Fraser and Granby.

EMS responded and an adult male was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lieutenant Dan Mayer, Public Information Officer for the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. One other person was transported to Middle Park Medical Center with minor injuries.

Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene, but delayed their accident reconstruction due to poor weather conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation has plowed the section of road that was closed.