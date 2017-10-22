Vail parking pass sales begin Oct. 30 with incentives for early purchases

VAIL — Season parking passes will be ready for purchase beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, on the lower level of the Vail Municipal Building, 75 South Frontage Road, with incentives for those who make their purchases early.

Buy your season pass by Nov. 10 and get a voucher good for a free day of parking to be redeemed any time during the season, a value of $30. The free voucher is good for individual customers and is being offered again this season to help reduce last-minute crowding. The offer does not apply to bulk purchases.

Paid parking in the Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures will coincide with the start of Vail Mountain’s 2017-18 ski and snowboard season, which is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 17. Once the new season is underway, satellite lots at Ford Park and the soccer field east of Golden Peak will become permit parking for employees.

There are five discount parking pass types available, plus an incremental rate structure for value cards.

Rates for the passes, as well as for hourly parking in the Vail Village and Lionshead garages, will increase for the first time in years this season. The Vail Town Council approved the rate changes earlier in October.

• Pink Pass, $200. For employees of eligible Vail business license holders, good for parking at gated lots at Ford Park and soccer field, 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. The soccer field parking lot will be closed to accommodate staging needs for the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships. Use the Ford Park lot during this closure. The Ford Park lot may also be restricted for other events during the season.

• Green Pass, $625. For employees of eligible Vail business license holders, good for parking in the Lionshead structure Monday through Thursday with the exception of the restricted days of Dec. 22 to Jan. 3; Jan. 15 and Feb. 19. Also good for access to Ford Park and soccer field lots from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

• Blue Pass, $1,250. For Vail property owners, residents and employees of qualifying Vail business license holders, good for parking in the two structures with restrictions. Good seven days a week at Lionshead structure and Monday through Thursday at Vail Village structure with the exception of the restricted days of Dec. 22 to Jan. 3; Jan. 15 and Feb. 19.

• Silver Pass, $2,000. Available to qualifying business license holders in Vail Village and Lionshead with guaranteed parking in one structure. Limit one pass per business. This pass must be purchased using the credit card or checking account of the business.

• Gold Pass, $3,300. For guaranteed parking in the two structures. No eligibility requirements.

• Van pool Pass. Any employee van pool (vans with seven or more passengers) registered with the town can get either a $200 Pink Pass or receive discounted guaranteed space. Call 970-479-2349 for details.

• The incremental rate structure for value card holders calculates the locals discount based on a percentage of the drive-up rate. Qualifying Vail and Eagle County card holders receive 50 percent and 40 percent discounts, respectively, during non-peak, and 20 percent and 12 percent discounts, respectively, during peak. The peak periods include Dec. 22 to Jan. 3; Jan. 15 and Feb. 19.

In addition to discounted parking pass and value card options, the town will continue to provide free entry after 3 p.m. in the two parking structures. Also, parking will be free for the first 90 minutes in the garages upon entry at any time. Vehicles are permitted to re-enter the structures after 30 minutes. Re-entering prior to the 30-minute period, or “looping” is a violation of town code.

Hourly drive-up rates during the season will include the new pricing of $5 for 1.5 to 2 hours; $10 for 2 to 3 hours; $20 for 3 to 4 hours; $30 for 4 to 15 hours; and a $50 charge for overnight storage from 15 to 24 hours. Failure to pay owed parking fees upon exit will result in a parking citation.

For more information, go to http://www.vailgov.com/parking or call 970-479-2104.